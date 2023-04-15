iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

