Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

NYSE:GS opened at $336.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

