Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

