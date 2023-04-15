Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 291,767 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

