Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.