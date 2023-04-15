Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

