Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

