Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

