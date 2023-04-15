AIA Group Ltd Has $501,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.