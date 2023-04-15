Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,124 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

