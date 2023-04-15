KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

