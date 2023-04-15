iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Peoples Bank OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.