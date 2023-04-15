Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

