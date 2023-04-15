Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 64,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

