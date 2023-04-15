AIA Group Ltd Buys 47,342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

