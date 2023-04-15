Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,519,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.