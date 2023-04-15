Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,568 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

