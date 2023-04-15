KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

