Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $107.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

