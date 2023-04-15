Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,039 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.