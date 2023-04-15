2,158 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

COF stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

