AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,981,315. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

