America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,149 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
MRK stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
