Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

MRK stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.