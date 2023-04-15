Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
