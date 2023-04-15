Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $319.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.