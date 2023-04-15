Atria Investments Inc Has $6.45 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

