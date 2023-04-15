Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.