Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.