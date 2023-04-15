Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

