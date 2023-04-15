AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $2,638.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,483.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,430.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,643.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

