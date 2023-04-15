Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $88.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.