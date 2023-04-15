390 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

