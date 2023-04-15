Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,586,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.01. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.24.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
