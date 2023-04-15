Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,586,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.01. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.