Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,945 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

WEC stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.