Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $439.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $487.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

