Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

