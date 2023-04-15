BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

