CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

CMS stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.