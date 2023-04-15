AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

