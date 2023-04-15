New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $34,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751,284 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.66 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

