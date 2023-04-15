Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

