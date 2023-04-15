Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

UNP stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

