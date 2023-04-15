KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

