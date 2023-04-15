966 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,163,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.