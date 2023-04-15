iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after purchasing an additional 394,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.