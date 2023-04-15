The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

