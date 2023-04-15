Peoples Bank OH Sells 259 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



