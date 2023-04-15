Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

