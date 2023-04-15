Keybank National Association OH Sells 567 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

