Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %

Progressive stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

