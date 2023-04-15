Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.